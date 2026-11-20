Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Georgia using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of November 27.
Georgia by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.07
- Week change: -$0.16 (-4.9%)
- Year change: +$0.22 (+7.9%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.50 (6/15/22)
- Diesel current price: $5.21
- Week change: -$0.22 (-4.0%)
- Year change: +$1.58 (+43.6%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.35 (9/19/26)
Metros with most expensive gas in Georgia
#1. Macon: $3.12
#2. Savannah: $3.11
#3. Atlanta: $3.09
#4. Valdosta: $3.09
#5. Gainesville: $3.06
#6. Athens: $3.06
#7. Columbus (GA only): $3.04
#8. Rome: $3.03
#9. Hinesville-Fort Stewart: $3.01
#10. Albany: $2.98
#11. Dalton: $2.98
#12. Warner Robins: $2.96
#13. Augusta-Aiken (GA only): $2.96
#14. Catoosa-Dade-Walker: $2.90
#15. Brunswick: $2.87
States with the least expensive gas
#1. Indiana: $2.87
#2. Ohio: $2.88
#3. North Carolina: $2.92
#4. Oklahoma: $2.99
#5. Texas: $3.06
Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Oregon
- Regular gas price: $4.20
#4. Washington
- Regular gas price: $4.57
#3. Nevada
- Regular gas price: $4.62
#2. California
- Regular gas price: $5.38
#1. Hawaii
- Regular gas price: $5.58