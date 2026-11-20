How gas prices have changed in Georgia in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Georgia using data from AAA.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Georgia using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of November 27.

Georgia by the numbers

- Gas current price: $3.07

- Week change: -$0.16 (-4.9%)

- Year change: +$0.22 (+7.9%)

- Historical expensive gas price: $4.50 (6/15/22)

- Diesel current price: $5.21

- Week change: -$0.22 (-4.0%)

- Year change: +$1.58 (+43.6%)

- Historical expensive diesel price: $6.35 (9/19/26)

Metros with most expensive gas in Georgia

#1. Macon: $3.12

#2. Savannah: $3.11

#3. Atlanta: $3.09

#4. Valdosta: $3.09

#5. Gainesville: $3.06

#6. Athens: $3.06

#7. Columbus (GA only): $3.04

#8. Rome: $3.03

#9. Hinesville-Fort Stewart: $3.01

#10. Albany: $2.98

#11. Dalton: $2.98

#12. Warner Robins: $2.96

#13. Augusta-Aiken (GA only): $2.96

#14. Catoosa-Dade-Walker: $2.90

#15. Brunswick: $2.87

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Indiana: $2.87

#2. Ohio: $2.88

#3. North Carolina: $2.92

#4. Oklahoma: $2.99

#5. Texas: $3.06

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

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#5. Oregon

- Regular gas price: $4.20

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#4. Washington

- Regular gas price: $4.57

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#3. Nevada

- Regular gas price: $4.62

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#2. California

- Regular gas price: $5.38

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#1. Hawaii

- Regular gas price: $5.58