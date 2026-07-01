Highlights from the David Bowie archive to go on tour in the UK

Items from the David Bowie archive went on display in September at the David Bowie Center, part of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. Now the V&A has announced that highlights from that exhibit are going on tour in the U.K.

David Bowie: On Tour will feature more than 100 items from the V&A's Bowie archive, including costumes, instruments and photos. It will mark the first time Bowie's archive has been on display outside of London.

According to a press release, the tour will offer fans a look into the late rocker’s “creative process and how he shaped his iconic image, music, video, TV and film work.” It will be broken down into four sections, “each offering a different lens on Bowie’s creative life.”

“David Bowie’s archive reveals an artist in constant motion — a restless, forward-looking mind at work beyond the music and images we know,” says Harriet Reed, curator of contemporary performance at the V&A. “It’s a rare chance to step inside Bowie’s imagination and experience the curiosity and daring that defined his life’s work.”

The U.K. tour is set to launch at the V&A Dundee in Dundee, Scotland, in November. More info can be found at VAM.ac.uk.

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