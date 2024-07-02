Heart’s Ann Wilson reveals cancer battle; Royal Flush tour postponed

Heart’s Ann Wilson has revealed that she is battling cancer, and the band has postponed their upcoming tour in order to give her time to recover.

"I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous," she shares on social media. "The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and & I've decided to do it."

“And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover," she adds.

Earlier this year, Heart announced they were postponing their European Royal Flush tour in order for Ann to have what they called "a time-sensitive but routine medical procedure." They've now postponed the rest of the tour.

“To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs,” she writes. “Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025."

In a separate post, Heart encouraged fans to hold on to their tickets, which will be valid for future rescheduled dates.

“Thank you all for the support,” Ann concludes. “This is merely a pause. I’ve much more to sing.”

Heart was due to kick off the second leg of their Royal Flush tour in August. They were also set to open a handful of dates on the Def Leppard/Journey Summer Stadium tour, which kicks off July 6.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.