Hank Azaria announces New York concert date for his Bruce Springsteen tribute band

Hank Azaria is set to celebrate the music of Bruce Springsteen in New York this summer.

The actor is bringing his Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band tribute show to Le Poisson Rouge in New York City on August 1. The show has him and a band of musicians performing songs from The Boss' catalog.

Azaria says he got “the crazy idea” to perform The Boss’ tunes for his 60th birthday, noting, “I’ve never worked harder preparing for any role than I did in perfecting a singing vocal impression of Bruce Springsteen.”

“At first I wasn’t sure I could capture Bruce’s singing voice – talking like him is no problem, I mean, that’s my day job!" he says in a press release. But he noted it took four months of "scream singing" before “something ‘unlocked’ in my voice – I kind of couldn’t believe how Bruce-like it sounded!”

Azaria and his band previously performed their Springsteen tribute in front of a crowd at City Winery in New York, where he was joined by none other than E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, who was thoroughly impressed, calling it “the best Springsteen tribute band he’s ever seen.”

Tickets for the August 1 show are on sale now. Proceeds go to Azaria's Four Through Nine Foundation, which is devoted to social justice, education and recovery causes.

