Graham Nash announces new fall tour dates

Graham Nash is extending his time on the road. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a set of fall dates for his An Evening of Songs & Stories tour.

The new shows, featuring special guest Judy Collins on select dates, kick off September 28 and 29 in Collingswood, New Jersey, with Nash playing New York’s famed Carnegie Hall on October 1. The trek will run through October 26 in Vienna, Virginia.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, May 10.

The news comes as Nash is expected to make an appearance at a special Crosby, Stills & Nash tribute concert taking place May 13 at Carnegie Hall. The Music of Crosby Stills & Nash will also feature Todd Rundgren, Iron & Wine, Rickie Lee Jones, Grace Potter, Yola, Shawn Colvin, Real Estate and Neal Francis.

Nash is also set to kick off a summer leg of his An Evening of Songs & Stories tour on August 3 in Boulder, Colorado. A complete list of dates can be found at grahamnash.com.

