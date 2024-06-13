Gov’t Mule’s Island Exodus 15 to rock Jamaica in January

courtesy of Gov't Mule

By Jill Lances
Gov’t Mule is heading to the Caribbean again this January.
The band, fronted by Warren Haynes, just announced plans for their Island Exodus 15, an all-inclusive music festival happening Jan. 19-23 at Jewel Paradise Cove Resort in Runaway Bay, Jamaica.
Described as a “concert-cation,” the four-day festival will include three two-set beachfront concerts from Gov’t Mule, plus Hayes will headline an afternoon solo set. Other artists booked for Island Exodus include Drive-By TruckersKarina Rykman, Big Sugar and Ron Holloway.
“We’re excited to return to Jamaica for our 15th Island Exodus,” Haynes shares. “This is always such a special experience so this year, we handpicked a lineup featuring talented friends of ours and artists that share a connection with Gov’t Mule.”
In addition to music, attendees will get to take part in a Q&A with Haynes, plus there will be all sorts of activities, like a corn hole tournament, yoga, tie-dyeing on the beach and more.
Presale tickets for those who attended Island Exodus 14 begin June 18, with another presale happening June 19 at 12 p.m. for previous attendees. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 20 at 12 p.m. ET.

More info can be found at islandexodus.com.

