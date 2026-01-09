Glenn Hughes cancels US tour due to ‘minor health issue’

Glenn Hughes performs onstage during a concert at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on October 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)

Former Deep Purple singer/bassist Glenn Hughes announced on social media that he's canceling a planned spring U.S. tour to deal with a "minor health issue that requires his attention over the upcoming months."

“I am taking advice from my medical team, who I am working closely with,” he wrote in the post. “Hoping to see you on the road of happy destiny.”

The tour, dubbed The Chosen Years, was supposed to kick off March 27 in San Juan Capistrano, California, and run through May 10 in Tempe, Arizona. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Hughes released his 15th studio album, Chosen, in September, his first solo album in nine years. He launched a European tour in support of the album that same month. This would have been his first U.S. tour since the album's release.

