George Harrison’s 'Living in the Material World' getting 50th anniversary reissue

The 50th anniversary of George Harrison's solo album Living in the Material World is being celebrated with a series of new reissues, including a super deluxe edition featuring 12 previously unreleased recordings.

Harrison's wife, Olivia, and son, Dhani, oversaw the project, with Olivia sharing, "I hope you revisit Living in the Material World or discover it for the first time, and as you listen, share George's wish for himself and mankind."

The super deluxe edition will be limited to only 5,000 copies, and will include two LPs and two CDs, featuring the newly remixed album, plus a separate disc with previously unreleased early editions of each song on the album.

The first preview of those recordings is "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth) (Take 18)," an early acoustic version of Harrison's second solo #1. It is available now via digital outlets.

The super deluxe edition will also include a Blu-ray featuring the album in Dolby Atmos; a 7-inch single of a previously unheard recording of “Sunshine Life for Me (Sail Away Raymond)” featuring Harrison’s Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr and The Band’s Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson and Rick Danko; and a 60-page booklet with extensive notes, and archival photos and artwork.

In addition to the super deluxe edition, there will be two-LP and two-CD deluxe editions that include the session outtakes. It will also be released as a single CD and LP, with limited-edition color vinyl variants available at various retailers, including a purple color vinyl from the Harrison online store.

All formats will be released Nov. 15 and are available for preorder now.

Released in May 1973, Living in the Material World, Harrison's second solo album of original material, was his second solo album to hit #1.

