George Harrison’s sitar sells for more than $66,000 at auction

George Harrison’s first sitar sold for more than expected at a recent auction.

The instrument, which The Beatles member used during the recording sessions for "Norwegian Wood," sold for $66,993 at Nate D. Sanders Auctions, well above the minimum bid of $25,000.

Harrison purchased the sitar in 1965 at Indiacraft on Oxford Street in London. It would go on to inspire his further involvement, and lifelong passion, for Indian music, culture and the Hindu religion. In 1966 he became the first Beatle to travel to India, where he would study the sitar under musician Ravi Shankar.

Nate D. Sanders Auctions was also auctioning off a Keith Richards custom-made guitar, which was used during the Rolling Stones' Some Girls recording sessions, tour and music video, although it apparently failed to bring in its $400,000 minimum asking price. It is still available, though, on an offer basis.

