Gene Simmons defends JoJo Siwa and her KISS-inspired look

KISS rocker Gene Simmons is defending JoJo Siwa after folks on social media criticized her recent look, which was vastly different from her usual bright colors, sparkles and bows.

The former Nickelodeon star recently walked the red carpet at an event in Los Angeles in what many considered a KISS-inspired look, complete with face paint, a sheer catsuit with glitter patches and big black boots. At one point, she even posed with her tongue out just like Simmons, who appears to be all for it.

In a comment to TMZ, Simmons praised Siwa for her outfit. "JoJo is cool. Anybody who doesn't get it is just jealous, period," he shared, adding, "Never be ordinary. Always be extraordinary. JoJo is extraordinary and she looks cool."

He then noted, “Of course she looks like me, but that’s another story.”

Simmons said goodbye to all that KISS makeup back in December when the band played their final two shows at New York's Madison Square Garden. He'll take the stage again with the Gene Simmons Band at the Summer Breeze Open Air festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 26. A complete list of dates can be found at genesimmons.com.

