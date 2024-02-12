Foreigner, Peter Frampton & more react to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were announced on Saturday, February 10, and several of this year’s contenders have taken to social media to share their reactions to the news.

Mick Jones, the only original member of Foreigner still touring with the band, shared, "I deeply appreciate the recognition from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame committee. It is wonderful that FOREIGNER has maintained its presence all these years and brought the music to our fans."

He added, “Getting this news today is an incredible endorsement of what we have achieved over time.”

Peter Frampton first joked, "Wait, you mean I'm not already in the @rockhall ?!" He then shared that he was "thrilled" with the nomination.

"For a long time you, my friends, have been telling me I should be in it," he wrote. " So now that I'm nominated, I'm going to ask you a huge favour." He then asked fans to vote for him, noting, "Then I'll see you in Cleveland this Fall. Thank you all!"

Ozzy Osbourne, who's already in the Hall as a member of Black Sabbath, said he's "deeply honored" to be considered as a solo artist, noting it's "something I could never have imagined." He added, "After 44 years as a solo artist the fact that I can continue to record music and receive this recognition is something I am incredibly proud of."

Finally, Lenny Kravitz shared, "Woke up to this! Grateful to be nominated for this prestigious honor, @rockhall."

The Hall of Fame fan vote is open until April 26; fans can vote for up to seven artists daily. Ozzy is currently in the lead, followed by Frampton and Foreigner.

Inductees will be announced in April, and the 2024 induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland in the fall.

