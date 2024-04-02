Foreigner adds more dates to their Farewell tour

Foreigner doesn’t seem ready to say farewell to their Farewell tour. The band just announced a new set of fall dates featuring special guests Lita Ford and Loverboy.

The latest leg of the tour kicks off September 23 in Charleston, West Virginia, with dates confirmed through October 9 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

A Foreigner presale kicks off Wednesday, April 3, at 10 a.m. CT, and tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. CT.

Foreigner is currently in Las Vegas for residency at The Venetian Theatre, with three more shows left this month, April 3, 5 and 6. They will then resume their Farewell tour on April 11 in Ivins, Utah, and will team with Styx and special guest John Waite for the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour, starting June 11 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

A complete list of Foreigner tour dates can be found at foreignerlive.com.

Foreigner is also currently nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Inductees will be announced in late April, with the ceremony taking place this fall in Cleveland.

