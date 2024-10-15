Foo Fighters among finalists for Anthem Awards for Power to the Patients concert

Foo Fighters are among the finalists for the 2024 Anthem Awards.

The annual ceremony, now in its fourth year, is described as the "most comprehensive social impact award," and honors the "purpose and mission-driven work of the individuals, companies, and organizations making a difference worldwide."

Dave Grohl and company are recognized in the Health - Awareness (Nonprofit) category for their March performance at the Power to the Patients benefit concert in Washington, D.C., which called for transparency in health care pricing.

"The Anthem Awards shine a spotlight on those who are not just dreaming of a better world, but actively creating it," says Patricia McLoughlin, general manager of the Anthem Awards. "The inspiring work of Anthem Finalists serves as a beacon of hope and positivity amid challenging times and I encourage everyone to support their remarkable work through Anthem Community Voice, reinforcing our collective mission to uplift those who are making a difference."

The winners of the 2024 Anthem Awards will be announced Nov. 19. For more info, visit AnthemAwards.com.

