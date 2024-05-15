Elton John thanks Apple Music for including 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' on its Best Albums list

Mercury/UMe

By Jill Lances
Elton John is showing his gratitude after one of his records was named to Apple Music’s list of the 100 Best Albums.
“THANK YOU @APPLEMUSIC FOR NAMING GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD ONE OF THE #100BESTALBUMS!” he wrote on his Instagram story, after the 1973 release landed at #78.

Apple Music has been slowly revealing their 100 Best Albums list, so far sharing those that have placed from 70 to 100.  

Other albums making the list include Steely Dan's Aja at 73, Neil Young's After The Gold Rush at 81, Patti Smith's Horses at 83, AC/DC's Back in Black at 90 and Eagles' Hotel California at 99.

Released October 5, 1973, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road featured such future Elton classics as "Candle in the Wind," "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting," "Bennie and the Jets" and the title track.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!