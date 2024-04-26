The Eagles return to the 'Billboard' charts with 'To the Limit: The Essential Collection'

The Eagles are back on the Billboard charts.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' recently released best-of compilation, To the Limit: The Essential Collection, has landed in the top 10 on several charts.
On the overall Billboard 200 Album chart, To The Limit: The Essential Collection debuted at #30, which makes it the group's 12th top 40 album.
Of those 12 albums, six went to #1; 1975's One Of These Nights, 1976's Hotel California and Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975, 1979's The Long Run, 1994's Hell Freezes Over, 2007's Long Road Out Of Eden.
