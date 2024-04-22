Duane Betts thanks fans for their support following death of father Dickey Betts

Musician Duane Betts has taken to social media to thank fans for their support following the April 18 death of his father, Allman Brothers Band co-founder Dickey Betts, at the age of 80.

"Wow. I'm so grateful for you all. The outpouring of support has been incredible and helped me and my family so much," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm flooded with pride to see dad getting the credit he deserves. So again, I thank each and everyone of you from the bottom of my heart."

Duane also shares that he's canceling some shows as he deals with his grief, noting, "I need a little more time to get my head together so I will not be in Oklahoma and Texas this week but I will resume as scheduled In New Orleans at @jazzfest."

He adds, "Look forward to playing with so many friends there and of course, seeing your smiling faces. I think dad would want me to get back out there with my guitar." A complete list of Duane Betts dates can be found at duanebetts.com.

Over the weekend, Duane shared a tribute to his dad. "Oh dad, I miss you so much. You are the brightest light. I have looked up to you for the 46 + years we have shared on this planet together," he wrote, adding, "I am filled with gratitude to the deepest depths of my soul for what you taught me and the values you instilled in me."

He shared, “At his core he was just an extremely sweet and sensitive soul. He left us an amazing body of work to enjoy, laugh, cry and dance to that will never die. I am so proud of what he accomplished in his lifetime.”

