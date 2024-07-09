Docs on Bon Jovi, Paul Simon & “We Are The World” nominated for Astra TV Awards

ABC/Heidi Gutman

By Andrea Dresdale

The nominations for the 2024 Astra TV Awards have just been announced, and documentaries featuring Bon Jovi, Paul Simon and more have been recognized this year.

Simon's Paramount+ doc In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon and Bon Jovi's Hulu docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story are both up for Best Documentary. Also nominated in the category is The Greatest Night in Pop, the movie about the making of the 1985 all-star charity single "We Are the World."

The awards are handed out by the Hollywood Creative Alliance, which includes critics, journalists, content creators and other creatives. They will stream live from Hollywood on Aug. 18 on the official Astra Awards YouTube channel.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

