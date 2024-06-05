Deluxe edition of Talking Heads’ 'Stop Making Sense' soundtrack getting second vinyl release

Talking Heads fans are getting another chance to get their hands on the deluxe edition of the Stop Making Sense soundtrack that was released in August to help celebrate the film's 40th anniversary.
Originally released digitally and as a limited-edition vinyl, Stop Making Sense (Deluxe Edition) features the entire concert for the very first time, including two tracks that didn't make the original album: "Cities" and "Big Business / I Zimbra."
All versions are available for preorder now.
Directed by Jonathan Demme, Stop Making Sense is considered by many to be the greatest concert film of all time. It was recorded over three shows at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre in December 1983. In 2021 it was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress.
