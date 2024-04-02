Dead & Company add July Sphere residency dates

By Jill Lances

Dead & Company are spending some more time in Las Vegas. The band just added some new dates to their upcoming Dead Forever residency at Sphere Las Vegas.

The band — Bob WeirMickey HartBill KreutzmannJohn MayerOteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti — have extended the residency through July, with six new shows taking place July 4, 5 and 6, and 11, 12 and 13. Tickets for all shows on sale now.
According to the initial press release, the shows will have a different set list each weekend and include “never-before-seen visual storytelling." The residency kicks off Thursday, May 16, with Dead & Company playing each weekend on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

A complete list of dates can be found at deadandcompany.com.

The concerts will be the first Dead & Company shows since wrapping what they said would be their final tour July in San Francisco.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!