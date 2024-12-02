David Lee Roth shares new video for solo take on Van Halen's 'Panama'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
By Jill Lances
It’s not uncommon for David Lee Roth to share somewhat bizarre videos of himself dancing to other people’s music, but in his latest clip he's showcasing one of his own songs.

The rocker has posted a new video of what appears to be him singing along to Van Halen's "Panama," although the caption notes it's the solo version of the tune he recorded with his Roth Band.

"Panama" was the third single off Van Halen's hit album 1984 and was a top-20 hit.

Roth released his new version of “Panama” back in September 2022. It was one of several Van Halen tracks he rerecorded on his own. Others include “Ain’t Talkin’ Bout Love,” “Dance the Night Away,” “Unchained,” "You Really Got Me," "Everybody Wants Some!!," "Atomic Punk" and “Jump.”

