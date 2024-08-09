David Gilmour releases new 'Luck and Strange' single, "Dark and Velvet Nights"

David Gilmour has released another track from his upcoming album, Luck and Strange, due out Sept. 6.

The song, "Dark and Velvet Nights," was co-written by Gilmour and his wife, Polly Samson. He says in a statement, "The music sprang out one day. It was so exciting to have come across this groove. Polly had given me a beautiful poem for our wedding anniversary, which was sitting on the desk right next to me, so I picked it up and sang it on the track, to hear what it would sound like with words."

"Dark and Velvet Nights" is the third song that Gilmour has shared from the album, following "The Piper's Call" and "Between Two Points," the latter of which features Gilmour's daughter on vocals and harp. The title track, recorded in 2007, features late Pink Floyd keyboard player Richard Wright, who died in 2008.

As previously reported, Gilmour has scheduled a series of live dates for this fall in Rome, London, LA and New York. Visit davidgilmour.com for a full list of tour dates.

