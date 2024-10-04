David Gilmour "tried persuading" Kate Bush to perform again

By Josh Johnson

Kate Bush and David Gilmour go way back — the Pink Floyd guitarist helped launch the "Running Up That Hill" artist's career by financing her early demos and getting EMI Records to sign her. However, not even he can get the reclusive Bush back to playing concerts again.

"Kate Bush is the only person who can get Kate Bush back on stage," Gilmour says in an interview with The Guardian.

However, that's not for lacking of trying on Gilmour's part.

"I've tried persuading her recently, actually," Gilmour says. "Gently."

Bush last performed live in 2014. It seemed possible she could return to the live stage when she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, but she announced she would not be in attendance hours before the ceremony.

However, the press-shy Bush has put out more public statements in recent years amid the resurgence of "Running Up That Hill" following its placement in Stranger Things, and she even gave a rare interview in 2022.

