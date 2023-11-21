David Gilmour & The Orb launch 'Metallic Spheres in Colour' AI remix project

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour recently released Metallic Spheres in Colour, a reimagined and remixed version of Metallic Spheres, a 2010 collaborative album with the British ambient techno act The Orb. Well, now they want fans to have some fun with it.

The artists are asking fans to go to metallicspheres.io to experience the Metallic Spheres In Colour AI project in partnership with Vermillio, which will allow them to reimagine the album's music and cover art using AI.

Once on the site, users will have the opportunity to listen to a selection of music from the release, and AI will ask them to select how they feel, which will then generate new artwork based on those emotions. They will also be asked to reimagine the audio based on the mood and tempo they want to express.

Fans will be given the opportunity to share the results on social media. In the coming weeks, remixes will be available to purchase. Plus, the reimagined cover art may be used in a video for the album.

The original album came from a musical project Gilmour was involved in that was designed to raise money to support the case of Gary McKinnon, a British hacker who was facing extradition to the U.S. The proceeds from Metallic Spheres, the album that grew out of that project, were donated to that effort; the extradition was later overturned, and McKinnon escaped prosecution in the U.K.

