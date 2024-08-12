'Dark Side of the Moon' engineer Alan Parsons says current Pink Floyd feud is "terribly sad"

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and Roger Waters have been in a feud for a while now, which has resulted in public name-calling and legal threats. It's hard to believe that the two ever got along, but according to Alan Parsons, the famed producer, engineer and musician who was behind the desk for The Dark Side of the Moon, it used be a "joy" to work with them.

In a new interview, Parsons was asked by YouTuber Rick Beato whether Gilmour and Waters used to feud back in the day. On the contrary, Parsons said, "They all got on really well. I mean, making Dark Side was a joy. I mean, everybody was into what they were doing. Everybody was friendly."

"It's terribly sad that the rift exists between them now," he added.

But while the band members were friendly, you'd never catch them actually saying nice things about each other, Parsons recalled.

"They were all critical of each other's performances and not afraid to say," he laughed. "If David Gilmour had produced an incredible guitar solo on something, Roger [Waters] might say, 'I think that might be all right, David. Thank you.' Pretty sort of low-key congratulations."

When Gilmour heads out on tour later this year in support of his new solo album, Luck and Strange, he reportedly plans to avoid Pink Floyd songs from the band's '70s era, which includes much of the material he made with Waters, in favor of songs from the '60s, '80s and '90s.

Keyboardist Nick Mason recently suggested, "It would be fascinating to see what AI could do with new music ... the thing to do would be to have an AI situation where David and Roger become friends again."

