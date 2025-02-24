Cities with the most expensive homes in the Brunswick metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Brunswick metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Waynesville, GA

- Typical home value: $129,830

- 1-year price change: -4.4%

- 5-year price change: +3.7%

#7. Nahunta, GA

- Typical home value: $131,125

- 1-year price change: -0.7%

- 5-year price change: +22.0%

#6. Hortense, GA

- Typical home value: $138,779

- 1-year price change: -0.8%

- 5-year price change: +31.4%

#5. Townsend, GA

- Typical home value: $236,192

- 1-year price change: +3.2%

- 5-year price change: +61.4%

#4. Brunswick, GA

- Typical home value: $239,734

- 1-year price change: +4.1%

- 5-year price change: +58.5%

#3. Darien, GA

- Typical home value: $241,714

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +68.4%

#2. Saint Simons Island, GA

- Typical home value: $671,599

- 1-year price change: +5.0%

- 5-year price change: +62.1%

#1. Sea Island, GA

- Typical home value: $4,600,853

- 1-year price change: +5.1%

- 5-year price change: +100.6%