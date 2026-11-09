Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Atlanta using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Chevron
- Address: 3053 N Cobb Pkwy , Kennesaw, GA
- Price: $2.96
#1. Texaco (tie)
- Address: 3129 N Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
- Price: $2.96
#3. Costco
- Address: 645 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
- Price: $2.99
#3. RaceTrac (tie)
- Address: 839 Loganville Hwy, Bethlehem, GA
- Price: $2.99
#3. BP (tie)
- Address: 830 LOGANVILLE HWY, Bethlehem, GA
- Price: $2.99
#3. CITGO (tie)
- Address: 2059 Atlanta Hwy SE, Statham, GA
- Price: $2.99
#3. QuikTrip (tie)
- Address: 947 Loganville Hwy, Bethlehem, GA
- Price: $2.99
#3. Chevron (tie)
- Address: 452 Winder Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA
- Price: $2.99
#3. QuikTrip (tie)
- Address: 1750 Winder Hwy, Dacula, GA
- Price: $2.99
#3. Kroger (tie)
- Address: 956 Loganville Hwy, Bethlehem, GA
- Price: $2.99