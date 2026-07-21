Cheap Trick announces more All Washed Up tour dates

(L-R) Rick Nielsen, Tom Petersson, and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick perform onstage during the 2025 Backyard Concert supporting Teen Cancer America and the UCLA Health Center October 03, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BC)

Cheap Trick has added more dates to their All Washed Up Tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band has extended their tour through November, with new dates starting Nov. 11 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The additions include stops in Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Ohio before wrapping Nov. 22 in Detroit, Michigan.

A presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Cheap Trick is touring in support of their 21st studio album, All Washed Up, which came out in November 2025. Their next show is Aug. 2 in Minnedosa, Canada.

A complete list of dates can be found at CheapTrick.com.

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