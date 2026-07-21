Carlos Santana, Patti Smith and more contribute to new John Coltrane photo book

'Coltrane: The Definitive Visual Celebration of the Legend' (Ten Speed Press)

Carlos Santana, Patti Smith and Phil Lesh are among the artists contributing essays to a new photo book about American jazz saxophonist John Coltrane.

Coltrane: The Definitive Visual Celebration of the Legend, dropping Sept. 1, is described as a "photographic celebration" of Coltrane's life, featuring dozens of never-before-seen photos from throughout Coltrane's career. It includes photos in the studio, on tour and at home.

Others contributing essays include The Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne and Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes.

The book, edited and overseen by John’s son, Ravi Coltrane, is part of a yearlong celebration commemorating the 100th anniversary of John’s Sept. 23, 1926, birth.

The Definitive Visual Celebration of the Legend is available for preorder now.

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