Bryan Adams, Steve Winwood, The Doobie Brothers nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Bryan Adams, Steve Winwood and The Doobie Brothers are among the contenders for the 2025 class of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The organization just announced the artists in the running for induction next year, with Adams, Winwood and Doobie Brothers members Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons and Michael McDonald getting nominated in the performing songwriters category.

Others nominated in that category include The Beach Boys’ Mike Love, Boy George, David Gates of Bread, George Clinton, Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette, Janet Jackson, Eminem, Tommy James and Dr. Dre, Easy-E, Ice Cube, MC Ren and DJ Yella of Public Enemy.

In the non-performing category, the nominees include the folks who wrote or co-wrote hits like Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Pat Benatar's "Love Is A Battlefield," The Foundations' "Build Me Up Buttercup," The Four Tops' "Ain't No Woman (Like the One I've Got)," The Commodores' "Nightshift" and Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know."

Some of the people nominated this year have been in the running for the Hall of Fame in the past, including Adams, Winwood, The Doobie Brothers and Clinton.

Nominees become eligible 20 years after their first "significant commercial release of a song." Voting will run through Dec. 22, and the inductees will be celebrated at a gala event in New York City next year.

