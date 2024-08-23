Bryan Adams drops video for “War Machine”

Bryan Adams has dropped a video for the song "War Machine," which is his take on one of two songs he co-wrote in the '80s with Jim Vallance and Gene Simmons for KISS.

The video opens with Adams walking through a field holding a white flag with a peace sign, and as the camera pans out you realize he’s next to a battlefield. That's followed by combat footage, including fighter planes flying through the air and soldiers on the ground.

There’s also footage of men in suits in a war room making decisions about what’s happening on the battlefield, and it ends with the man in charge ordering the bombing of the area, only for the missile to turn around and drop on the big white house where the man is calling the shots.

Earlier in August, Adams dropped his version of the other song he co-wrote for KISS, "Rock and Roll Hell." Both tracks appeared on KISS' 1982 album, Creatures of the Night.

Adams is set to release both songs as a limited-edition double A-side 7-inch single on Aug. 30. It is available for preorder now at bryanadams.com.

