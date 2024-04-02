Bruce Springsteen signs young fan's school absence note at San Francisco concert

This isn't the first time Springsteen has signed a child's excuse note. Back in 2016, he signed 10-year-old Michael Fenerty's absence note after he and his father went to the Free Library of Philadelphia to get The Boss' memoir, Born To Run, signed.
As for the Springsteen concert on Sunday, according to setlist.fm Springsteen opened with the tour debut of "Light of Day," from the 1987 Michael J. Fox movie of the same name. It was the first time The Boss has performed the song with The E Street Band since 2016.
Next up, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band hit the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, for shows on April 4 and 7. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.net.
