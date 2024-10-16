Bruce Springsteen chats with Zach Bryan for 'Rolling Stone’s' Musicians on Musicians issue

Bruce Springsteen is featured in Rolling Stone's latest Musicians on Musicians issue, where he chats with country star Zach Bryan.

The interview went down in April, right before Bruce recorded his part of "Sandpaper," their collaboration that appeared on Zach's album The Great American Bar Scene. During the conversation they discuss their careers, songwriting, mutual appreciation for each other's music, the importance of moms and even a little bit of politics.

Springsteen also shares his thoughts about the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, about the making of his 1982 album Nebraska.

“I’ve seen the scripts and I’ve talked to the director,” The Boss shares. “They’re just putting it all together, so I don’t have an awful lot to say about it, but I’m excited about it happening. It’ll be an interesting story.”

Asked if he's shocked that he’d be the subject of a movie, Bruce replied, “Yeah, it’s an interesting story, and the script is really good. I feel good about the whole project.”

Also in the interview, Bruce reveals that the Born In The U.S.A. hit "I'm On Fire" didn't take him very long to write.

“That was literally a song I wrote in two minutes. Didn’t even think about it. Didn’t think it was ever going to be on a record,” he says. “And if you go to iTunes now, it’s the number one favorite song out of every song I’ve written.”

The pair don’t talk too much about politics, but Springsteen, who has publicly endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, does offer up one prediction.

“I will sit here and I will predict again, Donald Trump will not be the next president of the United States,” he says. “Of course, I went all across Europe saying that the last time, and I was wrong.”

