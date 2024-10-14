Bruce Springsteen says he’s often mistaken for being Jewish

Bruce Springsteen recently revealed that he’s often mistaken for being Jewish.

According to People, Springsteen made the comments during an appearance at the USC Shoah Foundation 30th Anniversary Ambassadors for Humanity gala on Sunday, where he performed two songs: "The Ghost of Tom Joad" and "Dancing in the Dark."

“I actually was Bruce Springstein for the first year or two of my career,” he said. “Everywhere I went — I pull up to the club. ‘Welcome Bruce Springstein.’”

He added, “This happened as late as a month ago. I’m not joking.”

The Shoah Foundation, which was founded by director Steven Spielberg, collects and preserves testimonials of Holocaust survivors, and Springsteen sees similarities in what they do and his job as a songwriter.

“The work of collecting the personal testimony and the voices of those who’ve witnessed history has just something in common with the work that songwriters, filmmakers, all artists do to understand and to create our real and imagined worlds,” he said. “We follow the ghosts of history. We listen for the voices of the past to take us into the future, and we lean into their stories and we listen to them.”

