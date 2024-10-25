Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band release live 'Road Diary' playlist

By Jill Lances

The new Bruce Springsteen documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is now streaming on Hulu and Disney+, and if after watching it you get the urge to listen to some live Springsteen performances, a new playlist may be just the thing for you.

As a companion to the documentary, Road Diary: The Music, a curated list of 25 live tracks from Springsteen's 2023-24 World Tour, is now streaming on nugs.net.

Songs on the playlist include “No Surrender” and “Ghosts” from Tampa, Florida; “Letter To You” from Atlanta; “The Promised Land” from Ferrara, Italy; “Mary’s Place” from Newark, New Jersey; and “Last Man Standing” from Barcelona.
There are also plenty of classics, like “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze Out” from Newark; “Glory Days” from Rome; and “Dancing in the Dark" and "Born in the U.S.A." from Barcelona.

Bruce & The E Street Band are getting ready to hit the road once again. They kick off a Canadian tour on Oct. 31 in Montreal. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!