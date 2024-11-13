Bonnie Raitt to headline MerleFest

Bonnie Raitt is set to headline the 2025 edition of MerleFest, which runs April 24-27 on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Raitt is set to headline on April 25, with The Avett Brothers and The Dead South also booked to headline. The lineup also includes The War and Treaty, Sam Bush and Asleep at the Wheel.

MerleFest was founded in 1988 by the late Grammy Award-winning musician Doc Watson, in memory of his son, musician Eddy Merle Watson, who died in 1985 at the age of 36. The festival serves as a fundraiser for Wilkes Community College.

Artists who performed at previous editions of MerleFest include Willie Nelson, Elvis Costello, The Doobie Brothers, Robert Plant, John Prine and Dolly Parton.

Tickets and festival information can be found at merlefest.org.

Next up for Raitt, she'll play Charleston, West Virginia, on Wednesday. A complete list of dates can be found at bonnieraitt.com.

