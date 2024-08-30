Bon Jovi releases new version of 'Forever' track with country duo The War And Treaty

Back in 2006, Bon Jovi teamed up with Jennifer Nettles of the country duo Sugarland for a duet version of their song "Who Says You Can't Go Home," which became a Grammy-winning hit. Now the band has teamed up with another country duo for a duet version of a song on their latest album.

The song is question is "The People's House," which appears on Bon Jovi's latest album, Forever. Joining them on the new version is Grammy-nominated duo The War And Treaty, comprised of husband and wife Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter. While they are generally regarded as a country act, their music also encompasses Americana, blues, gospel and soul.

The song is about healing the division that currently exists in the U.S., with lyrics that go, "Old ways have changed/ No crime to look out for each other/ Father, Mother, Sister, Brother/ Can't keep fightin' one another/ We are buildin' this house of love/ This is the people's house."

