Bon Jovi performs at opening of Jon Bon Jovi’s Nashville bar

According to setlist.fm, the band kicked off their mini set with the New Jersey track "Blood on Blood," which was the first time they played the song since 2019.
The set also included "We Weren't Born To Follow," "You Give Love A Bad Name" and "Born to Be My Baby," along with their latest single, "Legendary," from their newly released album, FOREVER.
The show was the first major performance from the band since Jon underwent vocal chord surgery back in 2022. Jon previously took the stage to perform a couple songs at his MusiCares Person of the Year celebration, which took place back in February. He also performed "Legendary" on American Idol back in May.
