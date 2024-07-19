Bob Dylan criticized by Blur’s Damon Albarn for phone-free concerts

Bob Dylan recently announced a U.K./European leg to his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour and Blur frontman Damon Albarn has some issues with it.

Seems Dylan requires all concert attendees to lock up their phones in a Yondr pouch that can only be opened when they leave the building — and Albarn doesn’t think it’s right.

"If you start banning things where does it end? I think you've just got to turn up and do your thing," Albarn told BBC Breakfast. "People won't want to be on their phone if you're engaging with them correctly."

Music fans recording and taking pictures on their phones is pretty commonplace at live shows these days and Dylan isn’t the only artist who has required fans to be phone free. The White Stripes' Jack White and comedian Dave Chappelle have also used Yondr pouches at their live shows.

The European/U.K. Rough and Rowdy Ways tour kicks off with a three-night stand in Prague Oct. 4-6 and wraps with a three-night stand at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall Nov. 12-14. Tickets are on sale now.

