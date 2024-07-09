Bob Dylan & The Band releasing massive 27-CD box set of 1974 live recordings

Bob Dylan is getting ready to drop a new box set featuring live recordings made with The Band.

The 1974 Live Recordings will be massive box set made up of 27 CDs. It will include 431 live tracks, 417 of which have never been released before. It also includes 133 newly mixed recordings from 16-track tape, plus all the surviving soundboard recordings.

As a preview of the set, Dylan has shared a previously unreleased live recording of "Forever Young," from a Seattle show on February 9, 1974. It's available now via digital outlets.

The 1974 Live Recordings will drop September 20 and is available for preorder now.

In addition to the CD box set, Third Man Records will release The 1974 Live Recordings - The Missing Songs From Before the Flood, a three-LP colored vinyl set with highlights from the same recordings. It will feature live versions of tunes that did not appear on Dylan and The Band's original 1974 live album Before the Flood.

The vinyl set will be available through Third Man's The Vault mail order service only, and fans need to subscribe by July 31 in order to be eligible for it.

Both sets celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dylan’s historic tour with The Band, which was Dylan's return to touring after an eight-year break. The tour, which kicked off January 4, 1974 in Chicago, saw the two acts playing arenas for the first time.

