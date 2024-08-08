Blondie's Debbie Harry launches new six-piece capsule clothing collection

Debbie Harry: Singer, songwriter, actress and now fashion designer.

The iconic frontwoman of Blondie has teamed with the clothing brand Wildfang to launch a six-piece capsule collection. The pieces were inspired by some of Debbie's own looks and are described as "a true representation of her personal style." That comes through in the extensive use of metal hardware and holes in the sweatshirt cuffs that you can put your thumbs through. One of the items is a graphic tee with a vintage photo of the singer, which she personally chose.

The collection also includes a cropped button-up with grommets on the collar, a long-sleeved button-up with a removable silver chain and grommets on the collar, a slim cropped pant with grommets on the waistband, and a double-breasted blazer with a removable chain that attaches at the collar and the pocket.

Speaking to Paper magazine, Harry says, "I love metal. I guess it comes from starting out with safety pins. Safety pins really worked some magic for us back in the day. In fact, I feel naked if I'm not wearing a safety pin. I have to have one for good measure. It's just sort of the rock and roll thing ... the grommets and leather and chains and that kind of jewelry."

She adds, "I am not a designer. What am I? I am good at combining unlikely elements, and it's always been fun."

