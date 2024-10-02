The Black Crowes cancel second show due to aftermath of Hurricane Helene

The Black Crowes have been forced to cancel another concert on their Happiness Bastards tour due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene.

After canceling their Oct. 1 show in Pikeville, Kentucky, “due to travel complications" caused by the hurricane, the band announced they’ve canceled their Oct. 3 show at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville, South Carolina, “due to damage sustained by the venue” from the hurricane.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. The band urges anyone who bought tickets from a third party retailer to contact them for their refund.

The Black Crowes kicked off the second leg of their Happiness Bastards tour on Sept. 27 in Northfield, Ohio. Their next show is scheduled for Oct. 4 in St. Augustine, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.