Billy Joel’s 100th Madison Square Garden residency show to air on CBS

Billy Joel is getting ready to wrap his Madison Square Garden residency this year, and now fans who haven't been able to make it to New York for a show are going to get a chance to see what all the fuss is about.

CBS just announced a brand new special, The 100th: Billy Joel At Madison Square Garden – The Greatest Arena Run Of All Time, which will be recorded during the Piano Man's 100th residency show on March 28 and air on the network on April 14.

The concert will be the first Billy concert ever to air on a broadcast network.

Joel, who recently performed his brand new tune "Turn the Lights Back On" during the Grammys, launched his MSG residency on January 27, 2014. He will end the residency on July 25, which will be his 150th career concert at the legendary Big Apple venue.

Billy's 2024 schedule also includes dates with Sting, Stevie Nicks and Rod Stewart. A complete list of shows can be found at billyjoel.com.

