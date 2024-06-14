Billie Joe Armstrong brings back Woodstock '94 tie for Green Day Berlin concert

On their current world tour, Green Day's been revisiting their past by performing Dookie and American Idiot in full to celebrate their respective 30th and 20th anniversaries. Along with the throwback set list, the band is bringing back some previous fashion choices.

During a recent show in Berlin, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong sported his red-and-black question mark tie, which he originally wore during Green Day's infamously muddy performance at Woodstock '94. The tie was later put on display at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in conjunction with Green Day's induction in 2015.

"First time wearing this tie in 30 years!" Green Day writes in an Instagram post alongside a photo of Armstrong from the Berlin concert. "Thanks to the @rockhall for letting us steal it back after all these years!"

Green Day's tour, which also supports their new album, Saviors, comes to the U.S. in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.