The Beatles named Ultimate British Group in new U.K. listener poll

The Beatles have been named the Ultimate British Group by listeners of BBC Radio 2.

The poll, conducted in conjunction National Album Day on Oct. 19, let listeners chime in with their top five favorite British bands, with hundreds of thousands of folks submitting their votes.

While the Fab Four nabbed the top spot, several other classic rock acts dominated the top 10, with Queen at #2, followed by The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin.

Rounding out the top 10 are Take That, Coldplay, Oasis and ELO.

Other bands making the list include The Who at #11, Genesis at #16, Duran Duran at #19, The Kinks at #23, Bee Gees at #24, Wham! at #25 and The Police at #29.

For the purposes of the list, a British group was defined as any band with two or more members, with the lineup featuring all or a majority of members who were born in, live in or hold British citizenship.

