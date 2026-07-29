The Beatles announce 'Rubber Soul' expanded edition

After teasing fans with news that was "coming soon," The Beatles have announced a special expanded edition reissue of their 1965 album, Rubber Soul.

The reissue, newly mixed by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, will include new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes of the album, along with the original mono mix and the original Capitol U.S. album version of the record.

The expanded edition will also include a variety of bonus material, including previously unreleased session recordings and home demos. And as a preview of that bonus material, The Beatles have released an early take of "Michelle" to digital outlets.

Released Dec. 3, 1965, Rubber Soul, The Beatles' sixth studio album, featured such iconic tracks as "Drive My Car," "Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)," "Nowhere Man," "Michelle" and "In My Life." The critically acclaimed album, which has made several lists of the best albums of all time, hit #1 in the U.S., U.K. and more, and has been certified six-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The reissue of Rubber Soul will be released on Oct. 2 in a variety of formats, including a special edition super deluxe five-LP or four-CD box set that comes with 68 tracks. The LP version comes with a 7-inch of "Day Tripper" and "We Can Work It Out" in stereo. There will also be a four-CD set, a two-LP or two-CD edition and a Blu-ray edition.

All formats are available for preorder now.



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