BEAT tour, celebrating '80s era King Crimson, to stream Los Angeles show

Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Steve Vai and Danny Carey have been touring the country on their BEAT tour, celebrating the '80s-era music of King Crimson, and now fans will be able to experience the concert in the comfort of their own home.

The artists have announced a new global livestream, Live From Los Angeles, debuting Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. PT on VEEPs. The performance, from The United Theater on Broadway, will be available for seven days.

Belew and Levin are both former members of King Crimson, and the BEAT tour has them teaming with Vai and Carey, drummer of Tool, to perform three King Crimson albums: 1981's Discipline, 1982's Beat and 1984's Three Of A Perfect Pair – which were also the first three to feature Belew and Levin.

Tickets for the livestream are on sale now.

The tour launched in San Jose, California, in September with dates confirmed through Dec. 18 in Highland, California. Their tour hits Cincinnati on Tuesday for a sold-out show. A complete list of dates can be found at beat-tour.com.

