Bassist Tony Levin to release new solo album in September

Legendary musician Tony Levin, best known for working with King Crimson and Peter Gabriel, is set to release the new studio album Bringing It Down to the Bass on Sept. 13.

The album, Levin’s seventh solo effort and his first since 2007, is described as being semi-autobiographical, having themes taken from his musical life. It features guest appearances by King Crimson’s Robert Fripp, Dream Theater’s Mike Portnoy and more.

Levin is previewing the record with the title track, which is out now.

Levin says the album “could have been done a long time ago,” but he ran into a problem of being too busy, noting that’s “a very good problem to have.”

“I have a lot of touring and that’s what I love to do, playing live,” he adds. “It just didn’t give me much time at home to work on finishing the album that I’ve been working on for five or six years.”

Bringing It Down to the Bass will be released digitally and on CD, double vinyl and Blu-Ray, which features a variety of mixes, including Dolby Atmos and hi-res stereo audio. It is available for preorder now.

And speaking of playing live, Levin is set to hit the road with Adrian Belew, Steve Vai and Tool drummer Danny Carey ﻿on the BEAT tour, celebrating King Crimson's '80s-era music. The tour kicks off Sept. 12 in San Jose, California.

