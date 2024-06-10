AXS TV celebrating the 'Greatest Songs of the 70s' with new series

The Top Ten Revealed: 200 Of The Greatest Songs Of The 70s will take a deep dive into the classic songs of that decade, as well as the artists who made them famous. The show will cover songs by such artists as Bruce Springsteen, Meat Loaf, The Who, David Bowie, Chicago, Donna Summer and more.
July will also bring new seasons of two popular shows, including the third season of The Very VERY Best of the 80s, starting July 12 at 8 p.m. ET, and a second season of Nothing But Trailers Flashback, featuring trailers of such classics movies as Rocky, The Godfather, Footloose and more.
