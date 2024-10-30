Aston Villa soccer team launching Black Sabbath-inspired cleats & shirt

England's Aston Villa soccer team has announced a collaboration with Black Sabbath.

In partnership with Adidas, Aston Villa is launching a Sabbath-inspired shirt and soccer cleat, or, as they say across the pond, football boot.

The shirt, which will be limited to just 250 pieces, includes the Sabbath logo on the back, while the boot aims to "encapsulate Black Sabbath's aesthetic through a color palette that embodies the band's signature style, creating a striking, cohesive visual." The boot won't be available for sale, but Villa goalkeeper Emi Martínez will be wearing them during an upcoming game.

Aston Villa is based in Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham. Frontman Ozzy Osbourne and bassist Geezer Butler previously starred in a commercial for Aston Villa ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

"My absolute favorite colors in the world have always been purple and black," Ozzy says of the new collab. "It's been Black Sabbath colors for over 50 years. [Guitarist] Tony [Iommi], Geezer, [drummer] Bill [Ward] and I look at this as a huge honor. UP THE VILLA!!"

