Art Garfunkel reveals recent emotional reunion with Paul Simon

Paul Simon and singing partner Art Garfunkel have been estranged for years, but it sounds like their relationship may be on the mend.

In a new interview with the U.K. paper The Sunday Times, Garfunkel opened up about an emotional lunch they had together recently, which was one of the first times they'd been together in awhile.

“I looked at Paul and said, ‘What happened? Why haven’t we seen each other?'” Garfunkel shared. “Paul mentioned an old interview where I said some stuff. I cried when he told me how much I had hurt him.”

He added, “Looking back, I guess I wanted to shake up the nice guy image of Simon & Garfunkel. Y’know what? I was a fool!”

And in even happier news for Simon & Garfunkel fans, the two 83-year-old musicians are planning for more meetups in the future, although that doesn’t necessarily mean a reunion is in the works.

“Will Paul bring his guitar? Who knows,” Garfunkel said. “For me, it was about wanting to make amends before it’s too late. It felt like we were back in a wonderful place. As I think about it now, tears are rolling down my cheeks. I can still feel his hug.”

Simon & Garfunkel, known for such classic tunes as "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Homeward Bound" and "The Sound of Silence," originally broke up in 1970, but reunited several times over the years. The last time they performed together was in 2010 at the American Film Institute Lifetime Achievement tribute to The Graduate director Mike Nichols, where they performed their classic track from the film, "Mrs. Robinson."

